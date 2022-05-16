WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- A mixture of good pitching, crisp defense and timely hitting has been the formula for success for Hannibal this season and it was again in the postseason.
The Pirates came away with a 6-1 win over North Point in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal at the Grizzlies' home field.
"It's a big boost against a very good team," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "Very young team and a brand new school, but a lot of credit to them because they gave a lot of effort and showed up ready to play today. It was definitely not a free win by us in any stretch."
Hannibal right-hander Aaris Stolte pitched a complete game to earn the win, holding the Grizzlies scoreless until the seventh inning.
Stolte had three strikeouts; while allowing three walks, five hits and one earned run.
"He didn't disappoint today," Hatton said. "He did a great job of working the strike zone and he did a great job of pitching out of some tough spots. Great effort by a senior who doesn't want his season to end."
Hannibal cleanup hitter Tanner VanWinkle started a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning with a walk. Soon after, VanWinkle and Stolte successfully executed a double steal to give Hannibal runners at second and third.
Ryan Ross then walked to load the bases and Stolte was able to score on a wild pitch in the next at bat. Designated hitter Colton Dryden came through with a clutch two-RBI single that scored Stolte and VanWinkle to put Hannibal up 3-0.
The Pirates capped the first inning off with a RBI single from Braysen Douglas to score Dryden, giving Hannibal a 4-0 lead going into the second inning.
"I think any time you can get a shutdown inning defensively and then jump on and get a few runs -- it gets everybody fired up," Hatton said. "Our guys know the importance of being able to score runs and we did an amazing job of manufacturing runs that inning."
Keaton Scott led off the fourth inning with a single and followed that by steals of second and third base. Scott then scored on a wild pitch from North Point pitcher Brandon McQuerrey to put Hannibal up 5-0.
McQueerey would be taken out following the fourth inning. He had three strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and four earned runs. Kevin Mangrum pitched the final two innings in relief for the Grizzlies.
The Pirates scored their final run in the sixth inning when VanWinkle hit a sacrifice fly that scored Stolte.
Mangrum led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple and would later score on a wild pitch to give North Point its only run.
Hannibal came up with several big defensive plays throughout the game, two double plays and throwing out a North Point runner trying to stretch a single into a double.
"We got a couple of big double plays today," Hatton said. "Aaris did a great job of working out of some tough spots there and the defense was right there with him. Couldn't be more proud of the effort today."
Hannibal (19-11) will play Ft. Zumwalt East (20-9) in the Class 5 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East High School. VanWinkle will get the start on the mound and first pitch is at 1 p.m.
"We know they are going to be tough, but that's what we are kind of built for at this point," Hatton said. "We've seen everybody's best and our playing our best baseball right now. So we are looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to extending our season and hopefully playing for a district championship on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.