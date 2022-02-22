FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Fulton 70-63 in Monday's road boys basketball game.
Pirates senior guard Aaris Stolte scored a team-high 34 points. Senior guard Courtland Watson added 19 points, and junior forward Haden Robertson put up 15 points.
"Haden Robertson was the difference tonigth with his energy and 15 points," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull.
Hannibal (9-14) is back in action on Tuesday, hosting Mexico (24-0) at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.