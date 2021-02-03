MACON, Mo. — Junior guard Aaris Stolte had a big night for the Hannibal boys basketball team on Tuesday, with the Pirates defeating Macon 60-52 on the road.
Stolte scored a season-high 27 points for Hannibal, hitting four-of-five three-point shots.
Hannibal senior guard Tristen Terrill helped clinch the win by hitting eight free throws in the fourth quarter. Terrill would finish second on the team with 20 points.
Macon sophomore Hayden Lovinger led his team in scoring with 13 points.
Hannibal (7-8) will host Mexico (14-2) on Thursday and travel to Kirksville (11-2) on Friday.