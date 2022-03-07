STAFF REPORT
Hannibal had a player each earn a Class 5 District 4 basketball All-District Team on Monday, with senior guard Aaris Stolte earning a spot on the boys team and freshman guard Mariah Mayfield earning a spot on the girls team.
Stolte scored 67 points in three district games the Hannibal boys team played.
Mayfield scored four points in the Hannibal girls first round district loss to Ft. Zumwalt East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.