HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior guards Aaris Stolte and Courtland Watson were named to the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team on Wednesday.
Stolte was a first team selection and Watson was a second team selection.
Other first team selections included Mexico’s Isaiah Reams, Moberly’s Jaisten Payne, Fulton’s Walker Gohring, Kirksville’s Keaton Anderson, Kirksville’s Ike Danielson and Mexico’s Daeye Miller.
Other second team selections included Fulton’s Colby Lancaster, Mexico’s Jordan Shelton, Marshall’s Dylan Arends, Fulton’s Josh Reams, Mexico’s Michael White and Kirksville’s Cole Kelly.
Mexico won the conference title and Kirksville finished second. Fulton and Hannibal tied for third, while Moberly was fifth and Marshall was sixth.
