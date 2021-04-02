KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Palmyra baseball team fell to Kirksville 3-2 on Thursday at Kirksville High School.
Palmyra starting pitcher Bennett Stice pitched 4.2 no-hit innings with 12 strikeouts and was the losing pitcher after being hurt by four Panther errors. Chance Davis pitched in relief for the remainder of the game.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Landyn Smith hit a leadoff single, followed by a single from Wade Begley, then an error led to Smtih scoring.
Kirksville had a big inning in the fourth, aided by several errors, passed balls and walks, to gain the lead.
Palmyra scored its second run in the sixth inning when Brody Lehenbauer was driven in by a single from Stice.
Palmyra (3-2) will host Bowling Green (1-2) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.