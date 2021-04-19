MOBERLY, Mo. -- Palmyra starting pitcher Bennett Stice had 10 strikeouts in Saturday's 7-1 win over Moberly at Moberly High School.
Stice went six innings and limited Moberly to just two hits, no walks and one run.
Palmyra catcher Alex Loman hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Overall, Palmyra scored seven runs off of six hits and four Moberly errors.
The Panthers are now on a five-game winning streak and have won seven out of their past eight games.
Palmyra (8-2) will play at Hallsville (6-3) on Monday at 5 p.m.