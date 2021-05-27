PALMYRA, Mo. — Six players from Palmyra’s Class 3 District 7 championship baseball team were recognized with All-Conference honors, including pitcher Bennett Stice being named Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year.
Palmyra baseball head coach Mark Loman was also named Clarence Cannon Conference Coach of the Year.
Loman said his team jelled as the season went on and had a gritty approach to the game.
“What kind of set this team apart is their blue collar approach to playing the game, which I love to coach that style,” Loman said. “Some games we were able to win with home runs and other games we had to manufacture runs. They learned a lot about life in general with the ups and downs of baseball.”
Along with being named CCC Player of the Year, Stice was also was one of four First Team All-Conference selections for the Panthers.
“He is a really good competitor,” Loman said. “He’s a bulldog type of guy who loves the game.”
Stice will pitch for Lindenwood University next season, as he committed to the school last fall.
Stice not only made an impact on the mound, but he also made an impact with the bat as he led Palmyra with 28 RBIs this season.
“One thing I think that goes understated about Bennett is that he may have had one or two at bats his sophomore year,” Loman said. “He wasn’t expected to produce offensively but he knew he was going to have to do that this year in order for us to be successful as a team. I told him he was going to be in the middle of the lineup because I knew with a little work he was going to be able to produce offensively.”
Senior shortstop Zane Meyers was a First Team All-Conference selection as an infielder, and also contributed as a pitcher for Palmyra this season.
“Zane was very stable in the three-hole for us in getting on base, driving in runs and putting the ball in play,” Loman said. “Just his presence at shortstop (helped). Can’t say enough for his effort on the mound when we needed him there against Father Tolton (in the Class 3 sectionals).”
Senior third baseman Wade Begley was a First Team All-Conference selection as an infielder. He also pitched a few games for the Panthers this year.
“Wade was mainly our cleanup hitter,” Loman said. “He just came up with so many big hits for us in different situations and played really good defense at third base.”
Rounding out the First Team All-Conference selections for Palmyra was junior outfielder Landyn Smith, who was the most versatile player on the Panthers this season.
Smith was also one of Palmyra’s top pitchers after Stice, getting the final three outs in Palmyra’s Class 3 District 7 championship game against Monroe City.
“Landyn wowed some of the conference coaches with his ability to go get the ball in the outfield and he’s a guy that can play multiple positions,” Loman said. “He’s going to be at the top of the lineup again next year.”
Senior Brody Lehenbauer started out the season as Palmyra’s regular center fielder before moving to second base midway through the season. He was named a Second Team All-Conference selection as an infielder.
“Brody set the table as a leadoff hitter,” Loman said. “We weren’t quite sure where he was going to be in the lineup, but he fit into that role really well. Great on-base percentage and a good batting average.”
Junior catcher Alex Loman was named a Second Team All-Conference selection for Palmyra.
“Alex was pretty stable behind the plate defensively,” Loman said. “He was able to handle all of our pitchers and did a good job.”
Along with Loman and Smith, Palmyra figures to have first baseman Nolyn Richards, outfielder/pitcher Adam Goodwin and outfielder Alex Wilson as its core players heading into next season.
“We’ll be expecting a lot out of those five guys,” Loman said. “It’s nice to have a solid nucleus of guys who are returning that love baseball.”
Palmyra finished the season 16-10 and as district champions before falling to Father Tolton 5-4 in the Class 3 sectional game.
Loman said it was good to get back to playing baseball after last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think there was a lot of excitement in the air for all of the teams to get back into it,” Loman said. “It was good to see a lot of smiles on the faces of the players and coaches alike.”