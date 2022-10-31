Canton softball.jpg

The 2022 Class 1 state champion Canton softball team. Front row from left to right: Kadee Guilfoyle, Sierra Schmitz, Allie Ruffcorn, Kielyn Ott, Kinsey Biggerstaff and Ella Fisher. Back row: Assistant Coach Teresa McKenzie, Macie Fisher, Nariah Clay, Madison Gorrell, Macy Glasgow, Emma Hultz, Kadence Taylor, Chevelle McCutchan and Head Coach Kristyn Arens.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Going into Saturday's Class 1 state championship game against Polo at Killian Softball Complex, Canton was tasked with facing an opponent that had not lost a game all season.

The Lady Tigers rose to the challenge and came away with a 4-2 victory over Polo to secure Canton's first state title since 2017 and the first one under head coach Kristyn Arens.

