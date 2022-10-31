SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Going into Saturday's Class 1 state championship game against Polo at Killian Softball Complex, Canton was tasked with facing an opponent that had not lost a game all season.
The Lady Tigers rose to the challenge and came away with a 4-2 victory over Polo to secure Canton's first state title since 2017 and the first one under head coach Kristyn Arens.
Canton junior pitcher Emma Hultz allowed a pair of walks in the first inning and then a single to Polo pitcher Hanna Vaught that gave the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Hultz limited the damage in the first inning and then stifled several Polo scoring opportunities in subsequent innings after falling in an early hole.
Polo was still clinging to a 1-0 lead going into the fifth inning, when momentum shifted Canton's direction.
Canton junior Macie Fisher tripled to score Macy Glasgow to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Tigers then took the lead when Nariah Clay beat out a bunt single that scored Fisher to take a 2-1 lead. Canton then tacked on two more runs with a double from Hultz that scored Clay and Kinsey Biggerstaff.
Hultz was able to pitch out of a jam in the bottom half of the fifth when Polo had runners on second and third base with no outs. The Canton junior pitcher got two strikeouts and had some defensive help to stop Polo from scoring.
Canton entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead, but would have to overcome one final push from Polo. Lady Panthers senior Chloe Gilbert doubled and was driven in by a single by Vaught, but Hultz limited the damage and struck out the final Polo batter to end the game.
Hultz was the winning pitcher after pitching a full seven innings with eight strikeouts. She allowed nine scattered hits, three walks and two earned runs. She also went 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs.
Clay went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Biggerstaff went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run.
Vaught was the losing pitcher and also pitched a complete game. She had seven strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Vaught also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Canton finishes the season with a 27-5 record and as Class 1 state champions.
The Lady Tigers dispatched Knox County 15-2 and North Shelby 17-6 on its way to the Class 1 District 9 championship.
Canton then defeated La Plata 18-11 in the Class 1 sectional, defeated Braymer 10-0 in the Class 1 quarterfinal and defeated Marion C. Early 3-2 in the Class 1 semifinal on its way to the Class 1 state championship game.
