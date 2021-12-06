HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball team fell to Missouri Valley College 80-46 at home on Monday, the Trojans second loss to the Vikings this season.
HLGU was down by 13 points at halftime, but could not get it going in the second half as the Vikings outscored the Trojans by a 31-10 margin.
Trojans sophomore Bryce Stark scored a team-high 12 points and had five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Joe McBride scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench.
HLGU (2-10) will Iowa Wesleyan University on the road in its next game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
