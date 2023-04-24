HANNIBAL -- Moberly sophomore right-hander Jackson Engel kept Hannibal off-balance all game long on Monday in a pivotal North Central Missouri Conference matchup at Veterans Baseball Field.
Engel pitched six shutout innings with eight strikeouts to help the Spartans defeat Hannibal 9-1. He scattered three walks and four hits.
"Against good pitching, you got to be able to come through and we have the past couple of games," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "It was clearly not there tonight. Moberly threw a good pitcher, but I think at times we took too many strikes and weren't as aggressive as we had been. It definitely cost us some opportunities to drive some guys in early in the game that could've changed the course of the game."
Moberly scored two runs in the top of the first inning after Braedon Hunt walked and Kyler Fanning singled to start off the frame. Hunt was driven in by a ground out by Engel and Fanning scored on a single by Jay Lindsay.
The Pirates had a chance to put up some crooked numbers in the fourth inning when Kane Wilson hit a leadoff double and Colton Dryden walked. However, Engel would retire the next three Hannibal batters to end the threat.
That momentum carried over for Moberly, who scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to increase its lead to 4-0.
Hannibal had another opportunity to score when it loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but once again Engel pitched out of trouble.
"These kind of games truly come down to not only defense and pitching, but being able to put pressure on the other team offensively," Hatton said. "For the most part we weren't able to do that. I think it allowed Moberly to relax and settle into the game and gain a lot of confidence at the plate."
The Pirates lifted starting pitcher Evan Harsell after five innings, with the senior left-hander getting two strikeouts.
Harsell allowed four walks, five hits and four earned runs.
"I definitely think that Evan gave us a chance to win that game," Hatton said. "I think he would tell you he walked too many guys. I don't think he had his best stuff today, but he did a good job of battling. At the time he left the game, we were still in it."
Hannibal pitched Colton Dryden in relief for the sixth inning and Cooper Scott for the seventh.
The Spartans added five insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning, batting around.
"When we made mistakes or walked some guys, they made us pay," Hatton said. "That's what happens when you are playing good teams."
Hannibal scored its only run in the seventh inning. Waylon Anders hit a two-out single and advanced to second base on a error and would later score on another Moberly error.
Alex Friday went 2-for-3 with a double for Hannibal.
Up next for Hannibal (10-12, 6-3) is a road game against conference rival Marshall (2-14) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Pirates will then close out the week with home games against Hickman (12-8) on Thursday and Palmyra (1-11) on Friday.
"We got to finish out the conference season strong to finish out with seven wins in the conference," Hatton said. "See if we can get some help for a team to beat Fulton and at least get a share of the conference title. That was our goal at the beginning of the year and we still have a chance, but we are going to have to bounce back quick and respond with a big win at Marshall."
