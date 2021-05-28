HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team has recruited Laura Calvin Labalsa from Spain, as she signed a letter-of-intent this week.
Labalsa is a point guard from Madrid, Spain, and has played for two club programs that competed for Spanish National Championships.
Once at HLGU, Labalsa plans on majoring in sports and recreation management.
"We are excited to have Laura joining us from Spain," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "Laura sees the floor well and is a good floor leader. She can create for her teammates, but she can also get herself in position to score."