PALMYRA, Mo. -- For the past couple of decades, Tim Southers has brought his passion for basketball to the various high school and collegiate teams he has coached.
Each time, the teams Southers coached saw improvement.
Southers will now bring that experience to a talented Palmyra girls basketball team, taking over as head coach from Alex Brandenburg, who resigned following the 2021-22 season.
"When the job opened up, it was a surprise (to me) that the job opened," Southers said. "I jumped at the opportunity because I love girls basketball and I've been involved in girls basketball since 1999 as a graduate assistant with Urbuna University."
Southers saw the Lady Panthers play on a nightly basis last season as an assistant coach for Brian Rea on the Palmyra boys basketball team.
"(Coach Rea) knew my affinity for girls basketball and I finally got a chance to see them and saw what he was talking about," Southers said. "A talented group of girls and a ton of potential. That's how the original thought process started watching them as a fan."
Southers also served as Rea's assistant at Payson-Seymour for boys basketball and was the girls basketball head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Prior to that, Southers served as an assistant coach for the Quincy girls basketball team under Greg Altmix.
He also was a collegiate coach at Culver-Stockton College and Midway College, winning Coach of the Year in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2007 after guiding the Warriors to the conference title.
Palmyra finished 19-8 last season and finished in second place in the Class 3 District 6 bracket after falling to South Shelby in the district final.
Southers has some plans that he thinks will help Palmyra reach the next level.
"I think the style of play we will be using will be a little bit faster paced," Southers said. "We will shoot a lot more 3's, but I also think we will be a lot more aggressive getting the ball to the basket as well. I think you'll see a team that's a little faster and a little stronger on defense."
Forward Candra King has been a force to be reckoned with during her first two season with Palmyra and Southers thinks she can be even better in her upcoming junior season.
Southers compared King to a player he coached at Payson, Riley Epperson, who played for the Indians from 2015 to 2019.
"Candra is a beast inside," Southers said. "Looking forward to working with her on continuing to grow her game. Getting her college ready as far as some of the moves that she makes. She can shoot the three outside and do things off the dribble and her inside game is tough."
The Lady Panthers also bring back several talented guards -- Sydney Compton, Clare Williams and Taytum White.
Another important player for next year will be Abbey Redd, who will be the team's only senior for the 2022-23 season.
"Abbey Redd is one of the best defensive guards we had last year," Southers said. "She always guarded the top offensive player from the other team. I think you'll see much more of that from her next year as well."
Palmyra also will have plenty of depth from Alaina Loman, Ashley Bode and Bella McBride.
Southers also sees Avery Compton and other players who played junior varsity last season having a role on next year's varsity team.
"There's a lot of girls that did get a lot of playing time at the JV level that I think will be very effective for us on varsity," Southers said.
