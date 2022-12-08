MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City's run of four straight Monroe City boys basketball tournament titles have come to an end.
No. 4 seed South Shelby upset No. 1 seed Monroe City with a 49-45 win on Thursday.
"I thought we did a really good job of competing against South Shelby," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "I thought they looked really good on the first game of the tournament (against Mark Twain). We knew we were going to have our hands full, especially with us only being in our second game."
Cardinals senior Trey Countryman scored seven points in the first quarter to help South Shelby take a 17-14 lead by the quarter's end.
Panthers freshman Quincy Mayfield hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored all seven of Monroe City's points in the second quarter as South Shelby took a 25-21 lead to halftime.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Monroe City found itself down 31-21 and looking for a spark.
Enter Panthers senior Jaylyn Countryman, who would score 17 of his team-high 22 points in the second half.
"Jaylyn Countryman really stepped up as a force being one of our few seniors," Edris said. "He kind of put the team on his back for a little while and got us back in the game."
At one point late in the fourth quarter, Countryman put in an acrobatic layup to bring Monroe City within two points of South Shelby's lead.
However, South Shelby hit its free throws late in the game to seal it up.
"We've got some young pieces, but I felt that all of our guys who played tonight competed," Edris said. "We got ourselves down by 10 late in the third quarter. Our guys could have folded, but we fought back."
Trey Countryman was South Shelby's leading scorer with 14 points. Senior Zaiden Wood added 10 points and pulled down a team-high 11 boards.
Monroe City (1-1) will play Louisiana (3-2) in the third-place game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
"I know it's a loss, but we've got to take every game and build off of it with the limited amount of practices that we've had and learn from our games," Edris said. "We are not going to have any practices before Friday. We are trying to get ready to play Louisiana and we are trying to learn some stuff from tonight and utilize it tomorrow."
South Shelby (3-2) will play Palmyra (5-0) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Highland, Marion County battle in boys consolation semifinal
Highland edged Marion County 59-58 in the boys consolation semifinal on Thursday night.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman scored a team-high 21 points, while Mustangs sophomore Porter Britt led his team with 17 points.
Marion County (2-4) will host Green City (4-0) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Highland (1-3) will play Mark Twain (3-2) in the boys consolation finals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
