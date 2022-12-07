MONROE CITY, Mo. -- South Shelby relied on its defense and rebounding during the Monroe City girls basketball tournament semifinal after shots were not falling from the outside.
It paid off with the Lady Birds earning a 58-26 win over Monroe City to advance to the tournament championship game.
"We kind of pride ourselves on our defense," said South Shelby head coach Luke O'Laughlin. "Regardless of how we are shooting, our defense keeps us in the game. We have the ability to score up top and we did a good job of that tonight."
South Shelby was able to capitalize on mistakes from a youthful Monroe City team.
"That's a really good team and I thought we did some good things against them," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "The thing they are really good at is when you make mistakes, they make you pay. You miss small details in some areas and all of the sudden they are running five, seven and ten points off."
Monroe City had some positive moments early on.
Lady Panthers sophomore forward Cahlin Chapman made three early buckets, finishing the game with six points and three rebounds.
"I thought Cahlin had her best game of the year and she gives us a little toughness," Rung said. "I thought she is really growing as a player. Hopefully this is a game she can continue to grow on and she will continue to get better."
Monroe City sophomore guard Mari Gares scored a team-high eight points.
"Mari made some shots for us and got into a rhythm a little bit," Rung said. "When she gets herself into rhythm, she's a pretty good shooter."
The Lady Birds combination of senior Miranda Patterson and sophomore Belle Roush were hard to stop for Monroe City.
Roush and Patterson tied for the team lead with 14 points, with Roush also pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
"They did what they are supposed to do," O'Laughlin said. "They got to the rack. They weren't hitting from the outside tonight, but they did a really good job of getting to the rack and crashing the glass."
Another South Shelby player who was dominant on defense and rebounds was senior Milli Mozee-Williams, who picked up six boards and six points.
"Patterson and Roush really hurt us driving to the basket," Rung said. "When they do miss, Roush and Mozee-Williams just go get it and they are relentless on the boards. They hurt us in the paint and they hurt us on the offensive glass. Those are areas we have some concerns with and we just have to get better at."
Monroe City (1-4) will play in the third-place game on 6 p.m. on Friday at the high school gym.
"We are still a young team and we are still learning," Rung said. "We got to continue to get better and practice tomorrow is the first step there. You've got to have a short memory because we do play Friday."
South Shelby (5-0) will play in the tournament championship game at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
"We'll do the same thing we always do," O'Laughlin said. "We are going to practice tomorrow and work on us. On Friday, we'll talk about a game plan when we know who we are playing and be ready to go on Saturday."
