SHELBINA, Mo. -- The South Shelby Cardinals baseball team are district champions for the first time in program history.
South Shelby rallied back after falling behind by four runs to come away with a 7-6 win over Clark County in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament championship game.
The Cardinals once again won with a stolen base of home by P.J. Schmidt, which was the way they won the district semifinal over Palmyra on Wednesday.
At the plate, Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs.
Schmidt also had the start on the mound and had a no-decision after going five innings with three strikeouts and allowing five hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Lucas Magruder earned the win after pitching two innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Magruder hit a home run and had two RBIs for South Shelby.
The game was scoreless after two innings of play, with Clark County scoring a run in the top of the third to take the lead. South Shelby scored two runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 2-1 lead.
Koy Nixon hit a double with the bases loaded to drive in three Indians runners, giving Clark County a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning.
Indians catcher Collin Hunziker went 2-for-4 with a run.
Gabe Howe got the start on the mound for the Indians and went five innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs. He had a no-decision.
Clark County finishes the season with a 20-8 record. The Indians will graduate Elija Elam, Carter Briscoe and Howe.
South Shelby (20-5) will face Elsberry (17-10) in the Class 3 sectionals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the American Legion Field in Elsberry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.