MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After holding a lead throughout the first three quarters of play, Mark Twain was unable to finish in Tuesday's Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal against South Shelby.
The Cardinals outscored the Tigers by a 14-9 margin in the fourth quarter to come away with a 50-47 win.
Cardinals sophomore Jaaron Durbin scored a team-high 15 points and junior Trey Countryman added 12 points.
Tigers junior Lakoda Preston scored a team-high 17 points and junior Josh Brothers added 14 points.
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 7-17 record.
South Shelby (11-15) will play Monroe City (19-4) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.