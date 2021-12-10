MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain fell to South Shelby 54-47 in the consolation final of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament on Friday.
Tigers junior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 15 points. Lakoda Preston and Sam Northcutt both scored 10 points.
Mark Twain (2-4) will host North Point (0-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.