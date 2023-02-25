MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Saturday's Class 3 District 6 girls basketball championship game between No. 1 seed South Shelby and No. 2 Palmyra was the rubber match for all the marbles between two of the titans of the Clarence Cannon Conference.
South Shelby rallied back from a sluggish start to defeat Palmyra 58-46, winning its second straight district title.
"It feels great," said South Shelby senior Miranda Patterson, who was Conference Player of the Year. "It's awesome. I love it."
It was also the second straight season South Shelby upended Palmyra in the district title game, with the Lady Birds winning 59-55 last season.
Palmyra defeated South Shelby 56-54 on Dec. 10 to win the Monroe City Tournament crown, but the Lady Birds defeated the Lady Panthers 64-41 on Feb. 3.
"(Palmyra) is a very good team and it's good to play against them," Patterson said. "Those first two games gave us an idea of how they play and how we needed to guard them."
Palmyra entered the game with an emphasis on slowing down Patterson, who scored 25 points and 32 points against the Lady Panthers in two previous games this season.
The plan worked early on, with Patterson being held scoreless in the first half. She would finish with 17 points and three boards.
"We didn't want to get beat the same way that we got beat before," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "She had a lot of points in the first game and (we won). In the second game, she got a ton of more points and they ended up winning. So we wanted to make sure that we knew where she was at."
Early on Palmyra was crashing the boards and playing strong defense, helping them take a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter would awaken South Shelby and be a nightmare for Palmyra as momentum shifted.
"That's where it got away from us," Southers said. "I thought we did a good job defensively in that first quarter, but I thought we had a lot of breakdowns from a defensive standpoint in the second quarter. It ended up being our demise."
South Shelby sophomore forward Belle Roush heated up, scoring the bucket that gave the Lady Birds the lead and coming away with nine points during the second quarter.
Lady Birds sophomore Carrie McWilliams came off the bench to add six points, with South Shelby taking a 31-19 lead at halftime.
"I think our energy and our fight to win really changed because we knew if we wanted to win we had to play solid and we had to rebound," Patterson said. "In the second quarter, we really changed that and got down to business."
After being outscored by a 23-7 margin during the second quarter, Palmyra was never able to bounce back with South Shelby maintaining the lead the entire second half.
Palmyra sophomore forward Sydney Compton put up a valiant effort in the second half, scoring 15 of her team-high 20 points in the last two quarters. She also pulled down five boards.
Lady Panthers junior forward Candra King dominated the glass and picked up a team-high 16 boards, while also scoring nine points.
"That's been a mainstay for us all year," Southers said. "We wanted to get after the boards. We want to always try to out-rebound our opponents by 10-plus. I thought we did a good job on the boards on offense and defense."
Palmyra would win the rebound war by a 31-22 margin.
However, South Shelby senior center Milli Mozee-Williams also was a huge presence in the rebound game, leading the Lady Birds with nine boards and scoring seven points.
Patterson said South Shelby improved on rebounding as the game went on.
"That was a big thing for us," Patterson said. "We knew if we rebounded, we were going to win and that was very important."
Roush finished with 15 points and five boards for South Shelby.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 21-7 record. The Lady Panthers will graduate guard Abbey Redd, who emerged as a pivotal player the past few seasons.
"Abbey Redd has just been tremendous for us," Southers said. "She's a great leader on and off the floor. She's our best defender and it's always been that way. Really, her offensive ability this year has been strong. If she doesn't have the game she had against Monroe City, we wouldn't have been in this game today."
Palmyra will return four starters in Compton, King, Taytum White and Clare Williams, all of whom made the All-Conference Team this season.
"We want to get bigger and better," Southers said. "We want to get in the weight room and get stronger and we want to be a better team than we were this year. We are bringing back four starters and a ton of the bench, so we are really excited about the future."
South Shelby (24-4) will face Duchesne (13-16) in the Class 3 sectional at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, which will be held at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal.
"When we get to practice, we are going to focus in and be ready to go," Patterson said. "Cause we know we need to get down to business and work hard to keep going. We'll focus in on practice and be ready to go on Tuesday."
