MONROE CITY, Mo. -- South Shelby defeated Highland 74-58 in the opening round of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Cardinals sophomore Noah Wilt scored a team-high 17 points, while senior Zaiden Wood added 13 points.
Cougars senior C.J. Eaton led Highland in scoring with 22 points.
Highland (0-3) will face Marion County (2-2) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
South Shelby (2-2) will face Monroe City (1-0) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Lady Cougars breeze past Louisiana
Highland defeated Louisiana 58-25 in the first round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
Lady Cougars senior Ainsley Bringer scored a team-high 19 points, while freshman Addy Abell put up 10 points.
Louisiana (1-2) will face Marion County (1-4) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the consolation semifinals in the middle school gym.
Highland (3-0) will face Palmyra (4-0) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
