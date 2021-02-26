South Callaway shuts down Monroe City

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn left Friday night’s Class 3 District 7 championship game loss to South Callaway in character, aggressively going after an opponent.
Quinn’s storied high school career ended when she was called for her fifth foul with less than a minute to play in a disappointing 74-59 loss for the Lady Panthers.
As she slowly made her way to the Monroe City bench, the Monroe City faithful gave her a sustained standing ovation as she hugged head coach Cody Leonard and her teammates.
South Callaway (20-2) came into the District final winning 15-of-16 its previous games, coming off obliterating South Shelby, 79-43, in the district semifinal on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs had a simple game plan, outmuscle a tough Monroe City team and keep Quinn and her low-post counterpart, Haley Hagan, away from the basket.
The stage was set before the game for a match more appropriate for a state quarterfinal match with two top 10-ranked Class 3 power teams squaring off for the right to advance to sectional play next week.
“The word of the night was toughness,” said South Callaway head coach Daniel Burns. “In the two days of practice to get ready for this game, we knew we had to keep the two big girls from getting inside. We stressed boxing them out. Our guards helped keep them outside.”
Quinn said the South Callaway strategy was evident from the opening tipoff.
“They had a game plan to keep our posts out of the paint and they did a very good job of that,” Quinn said. “That is what everyone has been trying to do us all year. They were successful.”
South Callaway rolled out to fast start, going up 6-0 within the first two minutes, thanks to a smothering press defense and accurate shooting.
Monroe City did not score until 5:43 left in the quarter when Quinn hit on one-of-two shots from the free-throw line after being fouled by South Callaway’s 6-foot-forward DeLaney Horstman.
“We just weren’t ready for the pressure they had on us,” Quinn said. “We just turned the ball over too many times. In the end, that is what got us.”
Monroe City’s first shot from the field came on the next possession when Hallie Dyer hit on the first of five shots from 3-point range to make the score 6-4.
The Lady Panthers, who ended the season at 23-3, would get no closer in the game as they had no answer for Hortsman, who scored 19 points on the night, while senior Paige Clubb poured in 27 points.
“When they get rolling, they are hard to stop,”Burns said of Hortsman and Clubb. “They get in the paint and they can score.”
Leonard said the offensive explosion of South Callaway was not a surprise.
“We watched every one of their games all year,” said Monroe City coach Cody Leonard. “They are a really good team. They have two Division One players and a girl who is going to Columbia College. We knew from the beginning of the year they would be the best offensive team that we would play all year.”
After a weak first half on offense, which ended with South Callaway up by a 32-18 margin, the Lady Panthers played a much better second half, but they could get no closer than a nine-point deficit for the remainder of the game.
Leonard said that he was happy that his team fought hard until the end of the game.
“We knew we were going to have to play our best game of the year,” he said. “We laid it all out there. They are just a tough team. We wish them well.”
Quinn finished the game with a team high 24 points, while Dyer had 20 points. Hagan poured in 13 points.
The game was the last varsity competition for Quinn, who plans to attend the University of Missouri this fall to major in nursing with no plans to pursue college sports.
“Looking back on everything, I am proud of what I have accomplished,” Quinn said. “I have put a lot of hours into sports. It is time to move on.”