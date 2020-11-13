South Callaway ends Mark Twain's season

MOKANE, Mo. -- With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, down 26-0 to South Callaway, Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury called a timeout.
Though it was clear the Tigers were headed for a loss in the District 2 Class 1 championship game on the road, he wanted his team not to leave empty-handed.
““We just wanted to score and find a way to get it done," Asbury said. "I did not want these guys to leave the last game of the season scoring no points. I didn’t ask them to do anything special, just execute the way we knew we could.”
With the ball near the 50-yard line, Landon Moss ripped off a 30-yard run. Mark Twain stalled for the next three plays. Then, on fourth-and-17 from the 29-yard line of South Callaway, junior quarterback Payton Hawkins rolled to his right, outrunning a fierce pass rush, and fired a bullet to sophomore Lakoda Preston, who was standing at the goal line and fell backward to score.
“Payton threw a good ball and Lakoda came down with it and score,” Asbury said.
Mark Twain (5-6) lost to South Callaway, 26-6, but Asbury was pleased that is team continued to fight back in the game, showing no quitting even when down.
“The same thing I said all year, it is the effort," Asbury said. "We did not give up.”
Friday night’s game was the deepest Mark Twain has made in the post-season since a week 12 loss to Monroe City in 2016.
The school’s fans were pumped for the game, with about 150 supporters – including the Tiger band and a student cheer bus - making the trip from Ralls County to Mokane for the contest.
A chagrined South Callaway supporter said that the Tigers turned out more fans that did the hosts.
Mark Twain started the game well, taking a South Callaway onside kick at its own 45-yard line.
The Tigers then pieced together a drive that went 16 plays, taking up nearly nine minutes of the first quarter, before stalling at the South Callaway 5-yard line when a fourth-and-goal play came up short.
On the drive, Evan Torrance and Landon Moss powered over stunned South Callaway defenders, who were being pushed around by Mark Twain linemen Clayton Turnbull, a sophomore, and freshman Wyatt Evans.
“Our line came out a played well,” Asbury said. “They took it to them.”
Mark Twain defenders then stymied the potent South Callaway offense and got the ball back early in the second quarter. The Tigers appeared headed for another sustained drive, pulling off five solid plays in a march that started at their own 37-yard line.
Then, the first major miscue of the night occurred when a fumbled snap gave South Callaway the ball at the Mark Twain 37-yard line.
The Bulldogs pounced on the opportunity, taking five plays to score on an 8-yard run up the middle by back Trace Helsel. With the successful extra point, South Callaway led, 7-0.
The teams played to a standoff for the rest of the half.
“I think we outplayed them in the first half," Asbury said. "We did not get the outcome we wanted because we did not score – and we shot ourselves in the foot with fumbles. But we came out strong.”
South Callaway came out aggressive in the second half, taking the kick-off at the 29-yard line, moving in five plays to score with 9:59 left in third quarter. After the extra point, South Callaway led, 14-0.
The South Callaway defense stopped the Tiger offense, miscues which included fumbles, doomed the Mark Twain effort in the second half.
South Callaway scored another touchdown at the third quarter and added its last touchdown with 6:33 left in the game, after taking the ball at the Mark Twain 18-yard line following a 10-yard shanked punt.
After the game, Asbury gathered his young team near midfield and held up the runner-up trophy for the district.
“You earned this,” he told his players. ‘Remember what this is like. You are taking home this trophy.”
Asbury reflected on a tough season with only two returning seniors and a huge learning curve for a team filled with sophomores and juniors.
“We lost 12 seniors last year," Asbury said. "Who would have thought that these guys would pull together like this and win something - the runner-up trophy - to take back and put in the school trophy case. We have to know that we achieved something and live with this for the rest of the offseason and learn to get better.”