HANNIBAL -- Going into Friday's Class 4 District 5 matchup against Warrenton, Hannibal knew it needed other players to step up with the injury to star all-purpose back and safety Aneyas Williams.
A pair of sophomores did just that and helped propel Hannibal to a 62-7 win over Warrenton.
"When the opportunities came to our players, they made the most of them," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "That's what you want and we we ask for on varsity. We don't care how old you are or what your name is. If you are going to make plays when you have opportunities, you are going to play."
Pirates sophomore Aaron Daughtery made his first career start in the secondary and made a huge impact.
Daugherty tied the school single-game record with three interceptions, including returning one for 55 yards for a touchdown.
"It was great, especially as a sophomore," Daughtery said. "It was my first career start today, so it felt pretty good."
Sophomore Mike Ferreira had an expanded role in the Hannibal backfield, leading the team with 12 carries for 105 yards and also rushing for two touchdowns.
"It feels good," Ferreira said. "I've been playing against people not as good as these people and now I'm playing against people bigger than me and I got the opportunity to shine."
Hannibal struck quick, with quarterback Waylon Anders finding tight end Kane Wilson for a 13-yard touchdown in a four-play drive to start the game.
Daughtery had his first interception in the first Warriors possession, which set up a 21-yard touchdown run by Ferreira on Hannibal's first play of the ensuing drive.
Pirates senior running back Markahl Humphrey ran in a 12-yard touchdown, which would give Hannibal a 21-0 lead just over five minutes into the first quarter.
Anders then connected with Humphrey for a 14-yard touchdown strike that gave Hannibal a 28-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Ferreira scored his second rushing touchdown in the first play of the second quarter, a 17-yard run.
In Hannibal's next possession, Anders threaded the needle to find wideout Haden Robertson, who jumped in front of a Warrenton defender and ran in a 59-yard touchdown.
Warrenton had its only score when quarterback Charlie Blondin threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Colon Brossene midway through the second quarter.
Anders then ran in a one-yard touchdown on a keeper that gave Hannibal a 41-7 lead right before halftime.
Anders was once again efficient, completing 11-of-13 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.
"Waylon is a stud," Gschwender said. "The kid never puts himself in a bad situation. He makes the smart throw. He doesn't always look for the home run. He throws to what's given to him. That's really what makes him so good."
In the third quarter, Humphrey scored his third touchdown, a three-yard run.
Humphrey finished the game with nine carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He was also Hannibal's leading receiver with five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Daughtery had a pick-six in Warrenton's ensuing possession.
Jack Parker was the Pirates leading tackler with seven, and also had an interception.
Wilson had two sacks and four tackles. Noah Young had a sack, fumble recovery and two tackles. Matt Sydnor had a forced fumble and two tackles.
The Pirates defense limited the Warriors to just 136 total yards and one touchdown.
"Aaron Daughtery is a dog," Ferreira said. "He had his opportunity to shine and got all of those picks. Carried the defense a little bit. The defense worked together as a team and really took the win for us."
Hannibal (8-2) will host Jefferson City (6-4) in the Class 4 District 5 championship game on Friday, Nov. 11.
The district championship game will be a rematch from Week 2 when Hannibal defeated Jefferson City 53-28.
"We'll watch film and listen to the coaches," Daughtery said. "They seem to know what to do and it's taken us pretty far."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.