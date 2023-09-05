KAHOKA, Mo. -- The heavy hitting from its weekend home tournament carried over to Tuesday for Monroe City, who defeated Clarence Cannon Conference rival Clark County 12-2 on the road.
Lady Panthers starting pitcher Lucy Pratt had seven strikeouts in the circle to earn the win. Audri Youngblood stuck out five batters pitching in relief.
Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Kiera Nash went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Abigail Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Cahlin Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Perri Dimmitt, Naaron Hays and Miranda Harsell had an RBI each.
Up next for Monroe City is a road game against Palmyra (1-1) at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Canton shuts out Westran
Brenna Brewer was sharp in the circle for Canton, helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 5-0 shutout win over Westran at Cottonbowl Field on Tuesday.
Brewer earned the win after striking out eight Westran batters.
Allie Ruffcorn hit a two-RBI double, while Kinsey Biggerstaff hit an RBI triple.
The Canton junior varsity team won 12-11.
Canton (4-2) will play a road game against Bowling Green (5-2) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bowling Green edges Elsberry
The Bowling Green softball team defeated Elsberry 4-3 in Tuesday's home game.
Bowling Green senior pitcher Megan Graver pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to earn the win, also going 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs.
Graver is fresh off of recording her 500th career strikeout, a feat she accomplished in a win over Francis Howell North in the Troy Tournament on Saturday.
The Bowling Green junior varsity team won 10-0.
Bowling Green (5-2) will host Canton (4-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Highland falls short to Centralia
Highland fell to conference rival Centralia in a 14-13 in a home softball game on Tuesday, losing its first game of the season.
The two JV teams tied 8-8.
Highland (6-1) will be back in action on Thursday, playing a road game against Brookfield (7-1) at 6:30 p.m.
