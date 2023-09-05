4.jpg

Monroe City’s Abigail Smith (00) rounds third base during the Panthers game against the Hannibal Pirates on Saturday in the Monroe City Tournament. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

KAHOKA, Mo. -- The heavy hitting from its weekend home tournament carried over to Tuesday for Monroe City, who defeated Clarence Cannon Conference rival Clark County 12-2 on the road.

Lady Panthers starting pitcher Lucy Pratt had seven strikeouts in the circle to earn the win. Audri Youngblood stuck out five batters pitching in relief.

