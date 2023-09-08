It was a busy slate of softball games for area high school teams on Thursday night.
In a battle between Clarence Cannon Conference rivals, Monroe City shutout Palmyra 13-0 at Flower City Park.
Monroe City starting pitcher Lucy Pratt pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Audri Youngblood powered Monroe City by going 3-for-4 with two triples, a home run and three RBIs.
Kiera Nash went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cahlin Chapman went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Abigail Smith had an RBI triple, while Naaron Hays and Taylor Pfaff each had an RBI.
Up next for Monroe City (4-2) is a home game against Van-Far (0-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Up next for Palmyra (1-2) is a home cluster on Saturday with Cairo (4-1) and Canton (5-3).
Canton put aside a tough loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday to rebound and defeat North Shelby 13-2 in five innings at Cottonbowl Field on Thursday.
Allie Ruffcorn got the start in the circle for the Lady Tigers and earned the win.
Macie Fisher hit a double and had five RBIs.
The Canton junior varsity team fell 5-3 with Izzy Ruffcorn going 2-for-2.
Canton (5-3) will compete in the Palmyra Cluster on Saturday against Palmyra (1-2) and Cairo (4-1).
Bowling Green defeated EMO Conference rival Mark Twain 5-4 on the road Thursday behind a strong performance by starting pitcher Megan Graver.
Graver pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Emma Niemeyer went 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while Avery Gamm went 2-for-4.
Bowling Green (7-2) will host Hannibal (1-5) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Highland traveled to Brookfield on Thursday and defeated its conference rival 12-2, rebounding from a loss against Centralia on Tuesday.
Highland (7-1) will compete in the Troy Cluster on Saturday against Troy Buchanan (7-1) and Liberty Wentzville (7-2).
Hannibal couldn't get its bats going against North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico at Veterans Softball Field on Thursday, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 14-0.
The Hannibal JV team fell to Mexico 10-8.
Up next for Hannibal (1-5) is a road game against Bowling Green (7-2) at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The Marion County softball team fell to South Shelby 13-1 at home on Thursday.
Up next for Marion County (2-2) is the North Shelby Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16.
