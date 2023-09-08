Pratt.jpg

Monroe City’s Lucy Pratt (4) delivers a pitch during the Panthers game against the Hannibal Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 2 in the Monroe City Tournament.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

It was a busy slate of softball games for area high school teams on Thursday night.

In a battle between Clarence Cannon Conference rivals, Monroe City shutout Palmyra 13-0 at Flower City Park.

