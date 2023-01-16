PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra sophomore Marty Smyser III was on fire in the Panthers 79-34 win over Highland in the opening round of the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday.
Smyser scored a game-high 35 points and set a new school record in 3-pointers in a single game with 11.
"(Smyser) did a great job," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "He's a good shooter and we've been working hard to get our guys to continue to get reps and get confidence. He's starting to come along now, and that helps everybody else's confidence."
In total, Palmyra drained 14 3-pointers, scoring 42 points from behind the arc.
Palmyra was in control from the start, taking a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and 35-14 lead at halftime.
Rea was pleased with Palmyra's defensive effort.
"We played pretty good defense," Rea said. "We still have work to do. We fouled a little too much. We don't want to give teams a chance to get a bonus (shot). So we got to keep working on that, but overall it wasn't too bad."
Smyser saved his best for the second half, scoring 26 points off of eight 3-pointers to wrap up the game for Palmyra.
Panthers senior Bronson Juette added 11 points and junior Bear Bock contributed eight points.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman scored a team-high 18 points. Junior Braden Logsdon added nine points.
Highland (0-12) will face Mark Twain (9-6) in the consolation semifinals at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Palmyra (12-4) will face Canton (9-7) in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We will watch tonight to see who we will play and we'll work on things we need to shore up," Rea said. "Then, which of the two teams we'll play, it will be more zone or more man defense that we'll have to go up against. We just got to keep working."
