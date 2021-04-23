HANNIBAL — Moberly starting pitcher Coy Smith kept the Pirates off-balance all game on Friday at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex, with the Owls defeating Hannibal 8-0.
Smith pitched a complete game shutout with four strikeouts, while limiting Hannibal to five hits and one walk.
“(Marshall) is a great team and Coy was great tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “We obviously haven’t seen him in a couple of years, but he’s great. He did a great job of controlling the strike zone and keeping our hitters off-balance.”
Marshall took a 1-0 lead early on when Hollis Makings singled to drive in Leyton Crawford in the first inning.
The Owls added another run in the third inning when Seth Hoffman singled to drive in Caden Kraft.
The biggest producer in the Marshall lineup came from the seventh spot in Zach Martinez. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Owls a 4-0 lead.
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, as he had RBI singles in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“(Martinez did a) great job of hitting in that spot and taking what’s given to him,” Hatton said. “He had a great night there with the home run and things like that.”
Pirates starting pitcher Alex Friday went six innings with one strikeout, while allowing six hits, two walks and six earned runs.
“(Friday) definitely threw a lot of strikes and didn’t walk a lot of guys, which is huge for us,” Hatton said. “At least when he did, they were kind of spread out and he was able to take control in a lot of tough times tonight. He pitched well enough for us to win, we just didn’t do enough offensively.”
Friday was relieved by Braysen Douglas, who pitched in the seventh inning. Douglas allowed three hits, a walk and two earned runs.
Hannibal had three occasions when they had two baserunners on and were unable to string together a key hit to score, in the first, third and sixth innings.
“All the credit to Marshall, they are a great team,” Hatton said. “I think there were times when we put the ball in play hard and got kind of unlucky. Definitely wasn’t a lost night but frustrating at the plate for sure.”
Hannibal (9-5) will host Moberly (4-9) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m. The Pirates will then play Marshall (12-3) again on Tuesday at Marshall High School.
Hatton said he is hoping to bounce back from a tough loss on Monday.
“I know we are going to get a great start on the mound and we will play some great defense,” Hatton said. “We just have to figure some things out at the plate and we will be just fine. We know what each game means, especially as you get closer to the end of the season and district time.”