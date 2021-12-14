QUINCY, Ill. -- The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team charged out aggressively.
And their intense, attacking mindset paid dividends.
The Raiders surged to an early double-digit lead before downing Palmyra 50-30 on Tuesday night at the Pit.
Notre Dame improved to 4-2 overall.
“The second quarter was really pivotal,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We ratcheted our defense back up and dialed back in after they went on a run.”
The Panthers dropped to 3-4 overall.
“We were missing three players, including a couple of starters,” Palmyra coach Brian Rea said. “We’ve had some injuries with some injuries and sickness.
“But we still had our chances in this game. We had a lot of good looks but we just didn’t hit many shots. When you can’t put the ball in the basket it makes it pretty easy for the other team.”
Bear Bock and Adam Goodwin led Palmyra with six points apiece.
Notre Dame junior Jake Wallingford was a force early in the third quarter, converting twice in the lane before hitting a free throw to hit double digits in scoring.
“Jake did a good job,” Evans said. “His energy was really high and he was sharing the ball for us.”
That gave the Raiders a 17-point cushion to go up 39-21 after three quarters.
Wallingford led a balanced QND attack with 12 points. Jackson Stratton added 11 points for the Raiders.
It was a fast-paced and frenetic first half as Notre Dame led 11-8 after one quarter before bolting to a 28-14 lead at the break.
The Raiders play at Camp Point Central on Friday before playing host to Quincy High on Saturday night.
“Camp Point is the one we are focused on right now,” Meyer said. “That’s our first conference game. We have to dial in and make sure we are ready for that one. We got to go through Friday before we think about Saturday.”
