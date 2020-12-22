CANTON, Mo. — Monroe City girls basketball coach Cody Leonard still isn’t used to seeing his team tower above its opponents.
“I’ve never had a tall team, and this is by far the tallest team I’ve ever had,” Leonard said.
That advantage was on full display Monday when the Panthers took down Canton 74-60 on the road, with 5-foot-10 senior forward Riley Quinn dropping in 22 points and 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Haley Hagan following with 20 points.
“When you’ve got two posts the way we do that can score that many points inside, it’s a tough matchup,” Leonard said.
Monroe City (8-0) gave the Tigers (3-2) a steady dose of both Quinn and Hagan early. Quinn opened up the first quarter with 10 points and Hagan added six as the Panthers built a 22-19 lead. Monroe City took over in the second quarter, outscoring Canton 27-14 in the frame to gain a lead 49-33 at halftime.
Quinn and Hagan scored on five straight possessions to end the second quarter, with Hagan scoring on each of the last four trips down the court including a buzzer-beating basket after an offensive rebound.
At the half Quinn already 16 of her team-leading 22 points, the third straight game Quinn has scored at least 22 points.
“Last year I would say the last half of the season, especially the last third, I would say she was playing really good basketball,” Leonard said of Quinn. “She has kind of taken off from there, its almost like we didn’t have summer. She’s been playing at a really high level, and she’s a tough matchup.”
It wasn’t just the post players doing damage for the Panthers. Both senior guards Clara Minor and Hallie Dyer scored 10 points to put four Monroe City scorers in double figures. Minor had a steal and a basket in the second quarter that extended the Panthers’ lead to 37-27 with four minutes remaining, their first double-digit lead of the game.
In the fourth quarter, while Canton dedicated three girls to the paint to keep Quinn and Hagan in check, Minor scored five of her 10 points and had three steals. She even stripped the ball on Canton’s final offensive possession to run out the clock on the Panthers’ victory.
“She played really well today and she’s capable of those games,” Leonard said. “A senior getting her shot in the starting lineup, she’s taking full advantage of it. We are really happy with how she is playing this year.”
Canton also had two girls finish with at least 20 points, with senior Tegan Burbridge scoring a game-high 23 points and sophomore Nariah Clay following with 21. Burbridge and Clay kept Canton in it despite the rough second quarter, which was no surprise to Leonard.
“Even if you have a hand in their face they are still going to shoot it and are probably going to make it,” Leonard said. “We did our best to limit some looks and make things difficult for them.”
Monroe City played Class 4 Montgomery County (4-2) at home on Tuesday night. While Leonard would like for his team to go into the break unbeaten, he is mostly focused on making sure they continue to play their game.
“You don’t want to lose at any time,” Leonard said. “We are going to go into the game and stick with our game plan and how we want to start games, then we will adjust from there.”