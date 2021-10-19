The Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference Team was well-represented with Monroe City players as the team was announced on Tuesday.
A total of six Monroe City players were named -- seniors Carly Youngblood and Mackenzie Moss, junior Kailynn Fuemmeler, sophomores Jacie Johnson and Lucy Pratt and freshman Audri Youngblood.
Palmyra had three playeres make All-Conference with senior Jazlin Gottman, junior Abbey Redd and sophomore Bella McBride earning nods.
The First Team consisted of Macon junior Brooke Weimer and Gottman as pitchers, Centralia junior Harper Sontheimer and Clark County senior Allie Hayden as catchers, Centralia junior Autumn Hawkins, Carli Youngblood and Clark County junior Ally Fox as outfielders, Macon senior Lexi Miller, Moss, Highland sophomore Emma Harshberger and Redd as infielders and Audri Youngblood as a utility player.
The Second Team consisted of Fuemmeler and Highland junior Payton Miller as pitchers, Brookfield senior Kayedence Almond and Highland freshman Haleigh Winter as catchers, Macon junior Brooklyn Anderson, McBride and South Shelby's Miranda Patterson as outfielders, Centralia junior Jozelynn Bostick, Clark County junior Olivia Miller, Brookfield freshman Greenlee McCollum and Johnson as infielders and Macon senior Jacee Johnson as a utility player.
Honorable Mention selections included Clark County senior Alexis Ellison and Centralia sophomore Kaelyn Walters as pitchers, South Shelby senior Emilee Barr as a catcher, Highland junior Mikayla Dreyer and Pratt as outfielders, South Shelby sophomore Kamryn Mitchell and Macon junior Reese Adair as infielders and Clark County junior Ashlyn Ebeling as a utility player.
Macon won the CCC title after finishing 6-1 in conference play. They were followed by Centralia, Monroe City and Palmyra tying for second place at 5-2. Brookfield and Clark County were next at 3-4. Highland was 1-6 and South Shelby was 0-7 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.