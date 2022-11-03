CANTON, Mo. -- Class 1 state softball champion Canton brought home some additional hardware on Thursday, with six players earning postseason awards.
Senior shortstop Nariah Clay was a First Team All-District and All-Region selection, while also making the Final Four All-Tournament Team.
Senior right fielder Madison Gorrell was a First Team All-District pick, Second Team All-Region selection, while also making the Final Four All-Tournament Team.
Junior center fielder Macie Fisher was a First Team All-District and All-Region selection.
Junior catcher Kinsey Biggerstaff was a First Team All-District and All-Region selection, while also earning an Final Four All-Tournament nod.
Junior Emma Hultz was a First Team All-District and All-Region selection, and also earned Final Four All-Tournament honors.
Sophomore Allie Ruffcorn was a Second Team All-District selection.
Canton went 27-5 during its run to the Class 1 state championship, its first since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.