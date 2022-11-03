Emma Hultz.jpg

Canton pitcher Emma Hultz winds up for a pitch against Monroe City during the Monroe City Softball Tournament championship game on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Lions Field in Monroe City. She earned three postseason awards on Thursday.

CANTON, Mo. -- Class 1 state softball champion Canton brought home some additional hardware on Thursday, with six players earning postseason awards.

Senior shortstop Nariah Clay was a First Team All-District and All-Region selection, while also making the Final Four All-Tournament Team.

