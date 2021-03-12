HANNIBAL -- It was not the afternoon the Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team was looking for on Friday, with Siena Heights University sweeping both ends of the doubleheader at Hannibal.
The Saints defeated HLGU in a 1-0 pitcher's duel in the first game. Siena Heights shortstop Lily Guerra scored off an RBI from first baseman Haley Rose in the first inning for the game's only run.
Saints starting pitcher Kelsey Uhl pitched a complete game two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks to earn her second win of the season.
HLGU Sicily Johnson pitched flawless after giving up an unearned run in the first inning. She went a full seven innings with two strikeouts, while only allowing three hits and one walk.
Only catcher Michaela Badger and shortstop Sydney Miller managed to get hits for the Trojans in the first game.
Siena Heights won the second game 5-3, first taking a lead in the third inning.
The Saints did most of their damage in the fourth inning, scoring four runs. Third baseman Sam Hill had three hits and scored one run. Guerra and catcher Sam Spicer each had two hits and an RBI. Uhl and second baseman Maddie Herrera each had two hits and one run.
After being down 5-0, HLGU was able to score one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. Third baseman Samantha Zielinski had two hits, an RBI and scored one run. Badger had two hits and a run scored.
Saints starting pitcher Jordan Green was the winning pitcher after going five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing one walk, six hits and three runs. Kiley Elbaor pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
HLGU starting pitcher Valeria Smith was the losing pitcher after going four innings with no strikeouts; while giving up two walks, eight hits and five earned runs. Emily Bohm pitched three scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts, while allowing four hits and one walk.
HLGU (2-7) will host Siena Heights University (4-2) for another doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled for noon.