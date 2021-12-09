CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Culver-Stockton men's basketball team missing two starters lost its second straight game on Wednesday night, falling to Mounty Mercy 78-74 on the road.
Culver-Stockton starters Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor and Caleb Kizer sat out Wednesday's game due to illness.
Zac Rzewnicki and Javon Modester tied for the team-lead with 17 points for the Wildcats. Jim King scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Rzewnicki led the team with nine rebounds and tied Modester for a team-high five assists.
Culver-Stockton (10-2) will host Clarke University in its next game on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
