COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Stephens College 56-35 on the road Saturday.
"We were a little shorthanded today," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "We kept the game in reach and the girls played hard."
Trojans junior guard Jillian Lockard scored a team-high 11 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and getting three steals. Freshman forward Malea Payne had seven points and four rebounds.
HLGU (3-16, 1-8) will host Missouri Baptist University in its next game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
