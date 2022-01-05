LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Canton was already facing a tough challenge as the No. 8 seed taking on No. 1 seed Kirksville in the opening round of the Highland boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
It did not help that Canton was missing the services of junior center Kyle Frazier, who was out with an injury.
The end result was a 73-50 win for Kirksville over Canton.
“I thought we played considering the size that (Kirksville) has,” said Canton head coach Ron Curtis. “I thought we rebounded well starting two freshmen and with my big man injured. I thought we played well defensively. Some of our shots didn’t fall. Make no mistake, Kirksville is good.”
The game was close early on with Canton playing Kirksville tough, with Kirksville taking a 13-8 lead after a quarter of play.
Canton was unable to get much going offensively in the second quarter, with Kirksville limiting them to just six points. Kirksville would take a 24-14 lead to halftime.
The second half had much more scoring for both teams.
Kirksville junior guard Keaton Anderson took over the third quarter, scoring 21 of Kirksville’s 25 points in the quarter. Anderson would finish the game with a team-high 33 points and four rebounds.
“He’s tough (to guard),” Curtis said. “We tried to box him out and he still beat us. We tried 2-3 and we tried man-to-man. He’s just good. If you’re good, you’re good.”
Kirksville also had a strong game from freshman guard Cole Kelly, who scored 16 points and had a team-high seven rebounds.
Canton also picked up the pace offensively, scoring 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters, more than it did combined in the first half.
Leading the way for Canton was senior guard Dalton Berhorst, who scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down five rebounds.
“Dalton always has a pretty good game,” Curtis said. “He’s the leader and he comes to play. He’s just one of those basketball guys who has got good IQ and I can count on him.”
Canton freshman forward Preston Brewer scored 13 points and had five rebounds.
“Preston Brewer gets better every day,” Curtis said. “He’s got good size for a freshman and he has good length. He’s going to be a player and going to be really good.”
Another strong performance from Canton came from senior forward Brady Hoewing, who scored seven points and had four rebounds.
Canton (4-6) will play Knox County (3-7) in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to get ready for Friday for (Knox County),” Curtis said. “Really, we’ve got to get ready for the districts. We are starting to play better. This was not a good game in the sense that we didn’t shoot well, but attribute that to (Kirksville’s) defense and their size.”
