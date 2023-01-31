Bergheger signing.JPG

Hannibal High School senior Sheldon Bergheger, front center, signs his national letter-of-intent to run track for Columbia College during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Sheldon Bergheger signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the track and field team at Columbia College on Tuesday at a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium.

Bergheger plans on majoring in psychology at Columbia College.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.