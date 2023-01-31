HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Sheldon Bergheger signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the track and field team at Columbia College on Tuesday at a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium.
Bergheger plans on majoring in psychology at Columbia College.
"I just like the great campus and all of the great coaches," Bergheger said. "Just checking in on me and making sure I'm going in the right direction."
Bergheger has been part of the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay team that has qualified for the Class 4 state meet the past two seasons.
Besides those two events, Bergheger has also competed in the 4x400-meter relay, the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
"Sheldon is one of the hardest workers on the team," said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. "He was a big time leader by example. He really bought into all the little technical stuff we do as far as making sure you are resting properly, stretching properly and all the sprint techniques."
Bergheger said he has learned a lot from Gschwender and the Hannibal coaching staff.
"Coach G has definitely helped me go to the next level because he makes sure I'm doing everything I'm supposed to do and forces everything the way it should be," Bergheger said. "Overall, he's just a great coach."
Gschwender said Bergheger is a versatile runner that can be used in several different events.
"I think he's really going to be a big player for them in the relays," Gschwender said. "As he grows and gets a little stronger, I think some of his individual sprint events might come up a little bit more. I can see them using him more in the 400 than maybe we used him in high school."
Bergheger hopes to cap off his senior season with another state appearance.
"I just want to better my times, get faster and win," Bergheger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.