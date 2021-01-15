PALMYRA, Mo. — The 78th annual Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament kicks off on Tuesday, with Monroe City entering play as three-time defending tournament champions.
Monroe City won last year’s tournament after defeating Canton 78-50 in the quarterfinals, defeating Van-Far 58-47 in the semifinals and narrowly defeating Palmyra 52-47 in the final.
Monroe City head coach Brock Edris said his team is looking forward to competing in the tournament.
“The Palmyra Tournament has always consisted of talented teams and individuals,” Edris said. “This year won’t be any different. We’ve been fortunate to have some really good teams over the years, and have come away with some close wins in the Tony Lenzini Tournament.”
Monroe City is coming off tournament wins in the Monroe City and Clopton Tournaments. Junior guard Joshua Talton came away with his second straight Clopton Tournament MVP award earlier this month.
Edris said the prior two tournaments should help Monroe City get ready for the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
“We will do our best to scout our opponents and prepare our players in a way to keep them fresh throughout the week,” Edris said. “Our team will need to be locked in to each opponent, so we can execute to the best of our ability.”
Edris said the main difference between the Tony Lenzini Tournament and the Monroe City Tournament is playing on the road.
“Our gym is a little smaller and the crowd is almost on top of you or standing room only, even on the baselines,” Edris said. “At Palmyra, fans are watching from multiple levels. Regardless, I think both experiences are memorable for anyone that is involved.”
Monroe City enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Mark Twain in the first-round on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
These two teams have not met yet this season, with their Dec. 15 matchup being postponed.
Mark Twain head coach Jared Akright said his team needs to learn how to play up to its competition and be competitive in each game.
“For us being as young as we are, there is nothing really specific that we are doing to prepare for Monroe City,” Akright said. “We are still working on the things in practice to make us better down the road in the season.”
Akright feels that his players understand the grind of tournament play after competing in both the Monroe City and Clopton Tournaments the past two months.
“The (Tony Lenzini) Tournament always has a lot of good teams and a lot of teams that are outside our conference,” Akright said. “It is a good way to see some teams that we don’t normally see throughout the season. The atmosphere is always amazing there, and I know the gym won’t be as packed because of COVID restrictions.”
Following Tuesday’s Monroe City and Mark Twain game, No. 4 seed Highland will play No. 5 seed Clark County at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Hannibal enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Van-Far on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Pirates head coach Marty Hull said his team will need to play high-intensity defense for four quarters to be successful.
“We will try to watch film on Van-Far to see what we need to do to match up defensively, and see what plays we think will work offensively,” Hull said.
Hannibal competed in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic earlier this season and Hull feels like that has helped his team prepare for the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
“(The players) enjoy playing in a local tournament, where in a normal year family and friends can attend,” Hull said. “The atmosphere is always fun to play in and there is always good competition.”
Palmyra has the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Canton in the first-round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Attendance to the Tony Lenzini Tournament will be limited this year to guests with tickets, and spectators will be required to wear a mask. Games will be streamed on the NFHS Network throughout next week.