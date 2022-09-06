MEXICO, Mo. -- One of the first big cross country meets of the season was held on Friday, with several area runners putting up a good showing at the Mexico Fall Invitational.
Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey placed second overall in the girls race with a time of 22:05.42, finishing behind only Centralia senior Jozelynn Bostick (21:10.46).
Palmyra senior Aly Noland placed seventh with a time of 23:06.99 and Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood placed eighth with a time of 23:10.13 to secure top-10 finishes.
Other top area finishes included Palmyra freshman Maiya Reese placing 15th at 23:50.19, Monroe City junior Ella Hays placing 17th at 24:19.03, Monroe CIty sophomore Meghan Hays placing 20th at 24:37.32, Hannibal freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placing 22nd at 24:42.70, Hannibal sophomore Ava Bonvillian placing 26th at 25:14.37 and Mark Twain junior Cynthia Resor placing 31st at 25:55.89.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis placed 21st with a time of 24:51.87 to lead her team.
"Matera Ellis leads the girls team and as a senior brings a lot of experience to the team," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. "This was a good starting point for our girls and with first-race jitters out of the way, they can focus on what they need to do to improve from here."
Macon and Centralia tied for the win in the girls race, with Mexico right behind them in third place.
Monroe City was fourth in the girls race, while Hannibal was fifth and Mark Twain was sixth. Palmyra and Bowling Green did not have full girls teams.
A pair of Bowling Green runners led the way in the boys race, with junior Ben Chance placing first at 16:42.82 and sophomore Elija Henningfield placing second at 17:41.10.
Bowling Green would win the boys race, with Centralia placing second and Hannibal placing third. Mark Twain placed sixth, Palmyra placed ninth and Monroe City did not have a complete team.
Hannibal had three runners in the top-10 with senior Cameron Nichols placing sixth at 18:00.32, sophomore David Munger placing seventh at 18:00.39 and senior Eli Hess placing eighth at 18:04.23.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt placed 10th with a time of 18:47.12.
"Sam Northcutt continues to be a leader and pushes himself to the front of the pack," Mack said. "He is a fierce competitor and refuses to settle. Newcomer Ean Colbert had an impressive first race of the season and will be a great addition to the boys team."
Other top area finishers on the boys side included Palmyra senior Connor Bross in 19th at 19:22.02, Hannibal freshman Jonas Thompson in 21st at 19:43.83 and Monroe City freshman Alston Richardson in 32nd at 20:30.20.
