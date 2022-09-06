MEXICO, Mo. -- One of the first big cross country meets of the season was held on Friday, with several area runners putting up a good showing at the Mexico Fall Invitational.

Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey placed second overall in the girls race with a time of 22:05.42, finishing behind only Centralia senior Jozelynn Bostick (21:10.46).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.