Rainy conditions led to the cancelation of several high school games in the area on Thursday.
The Monroe City baseball game at Knox County was postponed and will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. Monroe City also announced they have rescheduled this past Tuesday's canceled track meet to Tuesday, March 30.
Monroe City's golf meet with Palmyra was canceled, with no makeup date announced yet.
The Canton baseball game at Palmyra was moved to Friday, with first pitch at 5 p.m.
The Mark Twain baseball home game against Missouri Military Academy was canceled with the makeup date to be determined. Mark Twain's track meet at Bowling Green was moved back to Friday.