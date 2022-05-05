The weather did not cooperate on Thursday, with several area high school baseball games getting postponed.
Palmyra's home game against South Shelby was canceled. The Panthers (8-9-1) will host St. Charles (2-16) to kick off the Palmyra/QND baseball slam on Friday.
Monroe City's home game against Louisiana was canceled. The Panthers (3-8) will play at Van-Far (2-11) in its next game on Friday.
Mark Twain's road game against Community was canceled. The Tigers (6-5) will host Wellsville-Middletown (2-9) in its next game on Friday.
Canton's home game against Paris was canceled. The Tigers (4-7) will play at Highland (0-11) in its next game on Monday.
