With a major winter storm hitting northeast Missouri, several area high school basketball games scheduled for Friday were postponed.
Hannibal canceled its girls and boys basketball games at Fulton, with games being made up on Monday, Feb. 21. The girls game will be at 6:30 p.m. and the boys game will be at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Palmyra postponed its home girls and boys basketball games with Highland, rescheduling them for Saturday. The girls game will start at 2 p.m., while the boys game will start at 3:30 p.m.
Canton canceled its girls and boys basketball games at Paris.
Marion County canceled its home girls and boys basketball games with South Shelby.
Mark Twain canceled its home girls and boys basketball games with Louisiana, and they will not be made up.
