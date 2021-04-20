MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monday’s game between Monroe City and South Shelby at Monroe City High School was tied 4-4 before entering the seventh inning.
That’s when South Shelby scored nine runs, benefitting from six Monroe City errors. South Shelby went on to win the game 13-4 after shutting down Monroe City in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham said his team cannot expect to win when it commits 10 errors.
"We played six innings of good baseball," Vanlandingham said. "We just need to have more confidence to close out the game."
Panthers starting pitcher Brady Jones went six innings and allowed four earned runs before being pulled in favor of reliever Bo Patterson.
Monroe City (1-7) will host Northeast (10-3) on Thursday at 5 p.m. Tuesday’s game against Macon was postponed due to the weather with no makeup date announced.