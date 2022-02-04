HANNIBAL -- Hannibal is well represented in the Academic All-State awards for volleyball, with seven players earning selections.
Earning selections for Hannibal included senior Bella Falconer, junior Kennedy Fitzgerald, junior Nora Hark, sophomore Ashlyn Hess, senior Kendel Locke, sophomore Courtney Locke and sophomore Ann Wagner.
The Lady Pirates finished the 2021 season with a 19-9-4 record and were Class 4 District 8 champions.
