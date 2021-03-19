HANNIBAL — There has been a sense of optimism and excitement around the Hannibal track and field program as it prepares for the start of the season after missing out last year.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender said it is basically a clean slate for events on both the boys and girls side.
“This year, there is much more competition in practice,” Gschwender said. “The main reason is that there was no season last year, so everyone is coming in two years older and more developed since the last time they competed. A lot of things can change in two years.”
Since the upperclassmen have not competed since their freshmen or sophomore seasons and the younger runners have not competed at the high school level, the Hannibal coaching staff has spent a lot of time evaluating its players to put them in the best position to succeed.
Gschwender said Hannibal’s student-athletes have been able to get a lot of work in this spring.
“Through the early days of practice, we have focused a lot of run technique and core work,” Gschwender said. “The key is working our athletes into shape, but not overworking them to the point of injury or to where they will peak too early.”
Senior Adrya Nichelson will compete in several different events this season, including being part of the relay teams. She is excited to return to action after last season’s cancelation.
“Considering we didn’t get a season last year, my only goal is to come out strong and finish my last year with confidence and have fun,” Nichelson said. “It definitely was a big bummer last year. I think we are going to come out stronger this year since we didn’t get a season last year.”
Senior Daylan Reading last competed during his sophomore year and plans to participate in the discus, relay teams and possibly the high jump.
Reading said he put in a lot of work preparing for track after football ended and hopes to have fun and succeed with his teammates this track season.
“I’m excited to come back,” Reading said. “We didn’t get to run last year and that’s the first year I haven’t ran track since seventh grade. It’s the perfect sport for spring.”
Reading will be looked to as one of Hannibal’s top sprinters on the boys side, along with Aneyas Williams, AJ Thomas, Tyler Hardy and Sheldon Bergheger. Cameron Nichols, Eli Hess and Koen Ramage will be the Pirates’ top distance runners.
On the girls side, Hannibal will look to Gonzalez, Dorsey and Andrew Bryant as their top distance runners, with Bryant and Gonzalez having experience in cross country last fall.
The top sprinters for the girls side will include Aliviah Williams, Nichelson, Avion Scott, Sydney Hart, Shyonna Martin, Nora Hark and Samara Dean.
Williams competes in several team relay events, the long jump, the triple jump, the 100-meter and the 200-meter races.
“I’m excited and we have a lot of potential this year,” Williams said. “I want to run fast and do great.”
Hannibal will have Hart, Rylee Mastin, Nichelson, Hark and Jorie Thompson competing in the hurdle events on the girls side.
On the boys side, John Clubine, DaeShon Glasgow and Dylan Admire will be the Pirates’ top hurdlers.
Hart, Hark, Thompson and Williams will be the primary jumpers on the girls side. Kaiser Greenwell, Williams and Glasgow will be the primary jumpers on the boys side for Hannibal.
Greenwell is most excited about competing in the pole vault and also competes in the long jump and triple jump. His goal is to compete to the best of his abilities and make a run at the state title.
“I didn’t do a winter sport, so I’ve been lifting and running a little bit,” Greenwell said. “Just trying to stay in shape as much as I can.”
In throwing events; Kanye Washington, DaRell Perry, Xxavion Washington and Zach Capp will lead the boys side for Hannibal. Bailey Burroughs, Bailee Brown and Emma Fountain will be the top throwers for the girls side.
Although Hannibal hosts several meets this season, the Pirates are most looking forward to competing in the Jefferson City Relays.
“This is one of the bigger meets of the year with schools from all over the state,” Gschwender said. “It’s great to get out there and compete and get a look at some of the tougher competition in the middle of the season.”
Gschwender pointed to conference schools such as Kirksville, Mexico and Moberly, as well as non-conference schools Jefferson City and Quincy as some of Hannibal’s toughest competition.
“It’s just fun to get out there and see what everyone brings to the table each year,” Gschwender said. “Things can change so much in the matter of a year and with it being two years this year, it should be even more exciting to see the competition.”