PALMYRA, Mo. — With only three state berths up for grabs per weight class in Saturday's sectional wrestling meets across Missouri, the best way to guarantee a spot was to remain on the championship side of the bracket.
So when Palmyra sophomore Hayes Miller was pinned in 1 minute, 32 seconds by Brentwood's Cody Hughes in their 160-pound semifinal match, he knew there was only one option left.
Miller had to win the third-place match to get back to state.
"I've got to go in and win those next two, and if I don't, I'm going home," Miller said of his mentality after the loss. "I just had to wrestle 10 times harder than I ever have before."
In the consolation semifinals, Miller and Valle Catholic's Timothy Okenfuss fought to a 0-0 stalemate in the first period. Miller chose the down position to start the second, pulled an escape, took down Okenfuss and pinned him 3:40 into the match.
In the third-place match, Miller and Hallsville's Lucas Hulett were scoreless through the first period. Miller again chose down and escaped for a 1-0 lead, took down Hulett for a 3-0 advantage and ended the period up 5-2.
"I knew the match wasn't over until that last whistle blew," Miller said. "I just wanted to keep the pressure on until the very last whistle."
Miller started on top to start the third and never let Hulett escape, eventually flipping him for a pin.
"It was an overwhelming feeling. It made it 10 times better to get that win," Miller said. "It was amazing."
Miller's accomplishment even impressed his teammates.
"Wrestling back, especially when there's like two blood rounds, that's the most nerve-wracking thing you can do," said Palmyra senior Kaden Crane, who qualified for his third state meet by winning the 106 championship on Saturday. "I was surprised and I was proud of him. That's awesome."
Before Miller fought through the consolation bracket, Palmyra coach Josh Buatte told him to flush the previous match and take care of business.
"At this point in these tournaments, when its kind of a do-or-die situation, you have to have a short memory," Buatte said. "Come back and wrestle again, you can't really think about that one you lost. You have to come back and wrestle the next match. Learn from it and move on."
Five Panthers never had to deal with the heat of elimination. Crane, Brayden Stevens, Collin Arch, Nolyn Richards and Luke Triplett won their semifinals, securing trips to the Class 1 Missouri State Wrestling Championship on March 10 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.
Four of the five finalists won their semifinal matches with pins in the first period, with Arch's pin of Father Tolton's Justice Martin in 55 seconds the fastest of the bunch.
"Everybody has been working hard in the room for two weeks straight, and it really paid off," Arch said.
Arch, the defending Class 1 120-pound state champion, took care of business in the finals with an 11-3 major decision victory over Hallsville's Gavin Carpenter. In the district tournament two weeks ago, Arch defeated Carpenter by a 9-2 decision, so Buatte was happy to see improvement.
"He wrestled better against the same kid again," Buatte said. "Hopefully next time if we see him again and it's in the finals, we can go back after it and maybe make it even better."
Despite the sectional championship and improving to 17-0, Arch believes there's room for improvement.
"I feel like I need to improve on the top position and obviously always get my endurance up," he said.
Crane defeated Centralia's Weston Ward 8-3 to win his title, and Stevens gave Palmyra three sectional champions with a 53-second pin of Centralia's Zane Dubes in the 126 finals. Stevens was aggressive from the start of both of his matches, earning takedowns in the first 15 seconds.
"He had a mission and that's what he wanted to do, and he got it done," Buatte said. "He is completely capable of placing high at state if that's what he wants to do. He is one that when he wants to do something and puts his mind to it, he can do it."
Crane failed to qualify for the state meet as a junior.
"Its really nice to have him back at state after missing out on it last year," Buatte said. "He came back this year and kind of put a stamp on where he should be, especially with it being his senior year and making it back to state. Now hopefully he'll medal at state."
Richards and Triplett tried to make it a clean sweep in the medal rounds, but both were pinned in the first period at 195 and 220, respectively. Both were upset with how their sectional ended, but Buatte said they have to channel that frustration and go into state with a chip on their shoulders.
"Obviously, it's not where you want to be because going into state, if you don't get that No. 1 seed you're not going to get a bye," Buatte said. "It should make them hungry and maybe even a little angry at the way they performed."