HAYTI, Mo. -- Monroe City had everything going for them in the first half, taking a 22-0 lead over Hayti at halftime in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
The second half was a different story. Hayti would rally back to earn a 26-22 win to advance to the Class 1 state semifinals.
"In the first half, we were doing what we needed to do and were playing very well," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "In the second half, I just didn't make the right call. I didn't put the kids in the positions they needed to be in and that's all on me. The kids played (hard) and they deserved to win this game, but sometimes that's not how the cards fall."
In Hayti's opening drive, Joshua Talton forced a fumble to stop the Indians momentum.
The Panthers struck in the first quarter when quarterback Kyle Hays threw a 14-yard play-action pass to All-Conference tight end Deion White. After a successful two-point conversion, Monroe City took a 8-0 lead.
Waylon DeGrave came up with an interception of Hayti quarterback Tray'von Thomas late in the first quarter, which would kickstart another Monroe City scoring drive.
Joshua Talton ran in a one-yard touchdown after a six-minute drive by Monroe City to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Hayti went on a drive into Monroe City's red zone that was stopped when Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year Ceaton Pennewell intercepted a pass from Thomas.
Pennewell ran in a 13-yard touchdown after busting through a couple of Hayti defenders late in the second quarter. After a Landon Utterback two-point conversion, Monroe City took a 22-0 lead.
In the second half, Hayti resembled the team that has dominated opponents on both sides of the ball and went into Saturday's game 11-0.
Thomas was ineffective in the first half and came out energized in the second half. He would go 16-for-23 passing for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
"(Hayti's) got a lot of athletic kids and are able to create a lot of mismatches and space," Kirby said. "When things break down, their quarterback is able to make a lot of great plays and keep them in games. They are very special."
Monroe City attempted a onside kick to start the first half, but was recovered by Hayti freshman Timothy Hamilton.
The Indians then went on a scoring drive that culminated with a Thomas pass to Elijah Burnett for a 37-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Hayti narrowed Monroe City's lead to 22-8.
Hayti intercepted a pass from Hays on a fourth-and-goal attempt by Monroe City.
The Indians would capitalize and went on a scoring drive that ended with a seven-yard shovel pass from Thomas to Burnett for a touchdown, that cut the Panthers lead to 22-14 after Josiah Talton shut down Hayti's two-point attempt.
The Indians then executed a successful onside kick, which kept a tired Monroe City defense on the field. Hayti drove into Monroe City's red zone, but were ultimately stopped on a turnover on downs after a sack by William Ball.
In Hayti's next possession, Thomas made a big throw to Quintral Clay to put them in the red zone. He then had to come out of the game with cramps after the next play.
However, Treavion Barber ran in a touchdown after Thomas left for a play. When Thomas came back on the field for the two-point conversion, Cade Chapman broke up the pass to keep Monroe City's slim 22-20 lead.
Hayti attempted its second straight onside kick, but this time it was recovered by Landan Holland. However, the Panthers went three-and-out and were forced to punt.
The Indians wasted no time when they got the ball back. Thomas threw a 50-yard pass to Burnett and then a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zolyn Williams-Davis to give Hayti a 26-22 lead.
Monroe City got the ball back with 1:13 remaining and advanced from their own 14-yard line to the Hayti 33-yard line after a Hays run, hook-and-ladder play and a screen to White. Hays then went for the end zone with 17 seconds remaining, but was intercepted.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 11-2 record and as the Class 1 District 2 champion.
"Super proud of everything they've done and the effort they put into everything," Kirby said. "The way that they played selfless football and coming together as a family. They've grown so much over the past four or five months. It's been really special to watch them mature the way they have."
