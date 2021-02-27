KAHOKA, Mo. -- The journey ended for the Palmyra girls basketball team in the Class 3 District 6 title game on Saturday at Clark County High School.
Clark County held a slim three-point lead at halftime and gained momentum in the second half. The Lady Indians went on to earn a 46-34 win over Palmyra to move on to the Class 3 state tournament.
Lady Panthers sophomore Abbey Redd scored a team-high nine points. Senior Grace Krigbaum and freshman Candra King each added eight points.
Clark County senior Brooklyn Howe scored a team-high 18 points. Junior Alexis Ellison added 12 points.
Palmyra concludes its season with a 8-14 record after falling in the district championship game.