LEWISTOWN, Mo. — For most of Tuesday’s first round game between Canton and Scotland County in the Highland girls basketball tournament, it stayed close with both teams alternating narrow leads.
It would be the fourth quarter that would be the difference, with Scotland County putting away Canton 56-48.
Canton head coach Danielle Baker said when Scotland County senior Hannah Feeney hit a bucket at the end of the third quarter that gave them a 40-39 changed the momentum of the game.
“After that, we just couldn’t take the lead and we started playing on our heels,” Baker said. “When we did have the lead (earlier in the game), we were more confident and more fluid.”
Early on, Scotland County focused in on Canton junior Nariah Clay and held her scoreless in the first quarter.
However, this set up scoring opportunities for Canton sophomores Kendall Weathers and Macie Fisher, who combined for 15 points in the first quarter to give Canton a two-point lead going into the second quarter.
Both teams alternated leads throughout the second quarter and went into halftime tied at 29-29.
Fisher would finish with 13 points and three rebounds, while Weathers scored 11 points and pulled down eight boards.
“Kendall and Macie are both very good shooters and they shot the ball really well,” Baker said. “We shot extremely well in the first half. In the second half, they tightened the defense up a bit and I feel like we just got away from what we were doing.”
Scotland County senior Alaynna Whitaker was a constant presence in the paint, scoring 16 points and coming away with 14 rebounds.
“(Whitaker is) such a presence on the inside, so she’s really tough to guard,” Baker said. “She’s a good player. That’s one thing our team lacks is that we don’t have that big person to feed the ball to.”
Whitaker’s play led to openings for Feeney, who led Scotland County with 22 points.
Clay heated up as the game went on and ended up as Canton’s scoring leader with 16 points. She also pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
“Nariah is definitely the hammer of the game,” Baker said. “She had a double-double with points and rebounds. It’s not often when your point guard is your best scorer and your best rebounder.”
Canton (5-5) will play Knox County (2-8) in the consolation semifinal on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“We met Knox County in our first game of the season,” Baker said. “So we just got to go back to practice tomorrow and regroup and re-focus and look forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.