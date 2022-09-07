Monroe City defeats Clark County, Youngblood excels in the circle and plate
Behind a strong second inning, Monroe City defeated Clark County 8-2 in Tuesday's Clarence Cannon Conference softball game at Lions Field in Monroe City.
Clark County took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but Monroe City would explode for a five-run bottom half of the inning and its pitchers would close the door the remainder of the game.
Audri Youngblood earned the win after going five innings with five strikeouts. Lucy Pratt pitched two scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Youngblood also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kiera Nash went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Monroe City (5-2) will host Palmyra (3-3) in its next game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Hannibal girls tennis stays undefeated within the conference
Hannibal girls tennis continued its excellence within the North Central Missouri Conference in Tuesday's road match against Mexico.
The Lady Pirates defeated Mexico 8-1, giving Hannibal its third conference win.
Hannibal won all six of its singles matches.
No. 1 Irelan Lomax defeated Mexico's Estrella Ramirez-Lopez 10-1, No. 2 Brynn Burton defeated Mexico's Jocelyn Jarquin-Garcia 10-3, No. 3 Lanie Privett defeated Mexico's Jyllian Whitworth 10-4, No. 4 Olivia Rawlings defeated Mexico's Lani Blair 10-8, No. 5 Trinity Sutton defeated Mexico's Messiah Simpson 10-6 and No. 6 Sophie Albright defeated Mexico's Clair Hudson 10-3.
In doubles play, the No. 1 duo of Lomax and Privett won 10-3, the No. 2 duo of Burton and Sutton won 10-6 and the No. 3 duo of Rawlings and Albright fell 10-7.
Hannibal (4-2) will play at Moberly (1-2) in its next match on Thursday at 4 p.m.
HLGU women's volleyball win first game of season
Hannibal-LaGrange University picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Iowa Wesleyan at Ruble Arena.
The Trojans won in three straight sets -- 25-23, 25-17, 25-18.
"I am so proud of our girls for the win," said HLGU head coach Maliah Blakemore. "That was the first time I saw our ladies truly play as a team and it showed in the sweep."
Myrnaliz Perez had seven kills, two aces, one block and eight digs. Kaitlynn Holmgren had 14 set assists, two kills and three aces.
Katie Huskey had a team-high 18 digs, one ace and two assists. Sierra Erke had nine kills, two aces and two digs.
HLGU (1-10) will play at Saint Mary of the Woods College in its next game on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Culver-Stockton rallies to win women's volleyball game
The Culver-Stockton College women's volleyball team rallied back to defeat Grand View in Tuesday's Heart of America Athletic Conference game at Charles Field House after falling behind by two sets.
Culver-Stockton won in five sets -- 20-25, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 16-14.
Heleine Filipe led the Wildcats with 20 kills. Madison McClain had 18 kills and 17 digs.
Culver-Stockton (6-2) will play a road game against Park University on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Hannibal softball drops game to Moberly
The Hannibal softball team fell to Moberly 7-3 on the road on Tuesday.
Alyssa Hart was the starting pitcher and had three strikeouts. Chloe Simms went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 8-1 after Chloe Riley had an eight-strikeout performance. Avril Collier went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Hannibal (0-5) will play at Mexico (5-5) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Canton softball bounces back with win over Westran
After falling short in the Monroe City Tournament, Canton roared back with a 8-2 win over Westran on Tuesday.
Allie Ruffcorn came away with the win after striking out 10 Westran batters.
Canton (5-1) will play at Bowling Green (3-5) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Canton earns first soccer victory of season
The Canton boys soccer team had a last second goal to get a 4-3 win over Moberly at home on Tuesday.
Canton (1-3-1) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Lady Pirates earn JV golf win
The Hannibal junior varsity girls golf team defeated Francis Howell Central in a road dual on Tuesday.
The JV team had a combined score of 214 in its first match of the season
The Hannibal varsity team will play in a road quad against Fulton, Mexico and Moberly at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Friday at 4 p.m.
