Bronwyn Harding 9.1.JPG

Mark Twain pitcher Bronwyn Harding winds up for a pitch during a game against Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Mark Twain High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

Mark Twain defeated Montgomery County 11-1 in Wednesday's road softball game, giving the Lady Tigers its first win of the season.

Bronwyn Harding went seven innings with one strikeout to earn the win in the circle. Taylor Martin went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.