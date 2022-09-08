Mark Twain defeated Montgomery County 11-1 in Wednesday's road softball game, giving the Lady Tigers its first win of the season.
Bronwyn Harding went seven innings with one strikeout to earn the win in the circle. Taylor Martin went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs.
Mark Twain (1-4) will play at Bowling Green (3-6) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hannibal's JV soccer team defeats Quincy
The Hannibal boys junior varsity boys soccer team defeated Quincy's JV team 3-1 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Wednesday.
The game entered halftime as a scoreless tie before the Pirates rallied in the second half.
Clayton Neisen scored the first goal off an assist by Bodie Rollins. Neisen then scored Hannibal's second goal unassisted.
Kevin Westhoff scored the third goal with an assist by Chase Askey.
Hannibal split time with its two goalkeepers as Neisen played in the first half and Chase Powell played in the second half.
Monroe City and Palmyra compete in Paris Golf Tournament
The Monroe City girls golf team competed in the Paris Golf Tournament on Wednesday.
Wednesday's tournament featured 17 schools and 88 individual golfers with a two-person scramble. Due to Monroe City having an odd number of golfers, Lady Panthers golfer Anna Lemongelli was paired with South Callaway's Gabby Hector, who tied for 15th place with a 94.
The Monroe City pair of Ava Potterfield and Kyndal Benson shot a 99 to tie for 25th place.
Palmyra had three pairs of golfers in Wednesday's tournament.
The Palmyra No. 1 team of Ella Goldinger and Ava Weiman shot a 87, the duo of Kaylee Warning and Kylie Begley shot a 93 and the duo of Candra King and Haylie Begley shot a 99.
Canton had two teams of golfers play. The No. 1 duo of Hanna Taylor and Sonoma Schmitz shot a 94, while the No. 2 duo of Kadence Taylor and Georia Arndt shot a 107.
Monroe City is back in action on Thursday, playing a triangular with Palmyra and Quincy at Jackson Park Golf Course.
